Anne Marie Lowry, born September 20, 1924, in Hartford, Conn., passed on April 4, 2020, at Peconic Landing.

Ms. Lowry was a psychotherapist, social worker, environmental activist and former president of the North Fork Environmental Council.

Together with her husband, Thomas Lowry, Anne bought a house in New Suffolk in the early 1960s. It was here they felt most at home, and where Anne resided until she moved to Peconic Landing. Her love of nature and her concern for the preservation of the environment of the North Fork led to her becoming active in local politics.

She is survived by her son, Bradford; stepson, Houston; and two stepdaughters, Katherine and Morgan; as well as three grandchildren, Tobias, Jonah and Leah. Anne was much loved and is sorely missed.

Given current circumstances, there are no immediate plans for a memorial service.

