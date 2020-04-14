The Life and Legacy of Frances Helen Mims

“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most high God shall abide under the shadow of the almighty.” — Psalm 91:1

Our beloved mother, affectionately known as “Nana,” had an infectious smile and warm heart that would light up the world.

Frances was born on April 25, 1931, and passed away at age 88 on April 6, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center from COVID-19 complications. She was born to Frank and Mary Walker Swann of Greenport. She was married to Ralph Mims Sr. for 33 years, before his death in 1986.

Frances attended Greenport High School and was employed at San Simeon by the Sound Nursing Home until her retirement. After her retirement from San Simeon, she provided private care and companionship for the elderly.

Frances was a lifelong member of Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church. She served as president of the Missionary Board and vice president of the Deaconess Board and Anne Intercessory Prayer Group. She received the Missionary President’s Award from the Long Island District and from Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church. She enjoyed preparing for her First Class Christmas Tea, Bible study and daily prayer calls.

She was a member of several local social groups: Red Hat Society, Women in Conversation and the Homemakers. She was proud to be a Greenporter and enjoyed showcasing her flower garden.

She is survived by her children Percell (Stephanie) Swann, Ralph Mims, Vanessa Mims, Dorothy (Michael) Jackson, Jennifer (Arnold) Scott, Renee (Howard) Smith, Jacqueline (Ainsley) Levy, Spencer (Roxanne) Mims, Larry (Harvetta) Mims, Belinda Mims Bell and Ralph (Faye) McCloud; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Frank (Bessie) Swann, George Swann, Marion (Douglas) Latney and Florence (Russell) Smith; brother-in-law William Moore and sister-in-law Valrose Swann; nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends. She was predeceased by three children, Phyllis and John Mims and Johnnie Mae Wilcot; and four siblings, Delores Shelby, Josephine Moore, Jerome Swann and Russell Swann.

A memorial to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.

