Margaret Rose Pawlik

Margaret Rose Pawlik, née Meyer, of Peconic Landing, formerly of Southold, N.Y. and Walton, N.Y., died peacefully on April 21, 2020, at the age of 90.

Known as Peggy to her family and friends, she was born Dec. 25, 1929, in Bennett Hollow, in the town of Franklin, N.Y., to Frieda and Michael Meyer. She was the second of six children and was raised on the family dairy farm. Peggy graduated from the SUNY/Albany with a teaching degree in math. During her college years, she summered in Greenport, N.Y., and worked as a waitress at Mitchell’s Restaurant where she met her husband, Roman (Ray). They married on April 18, 1954, and together raised four children. Peggy taught math at Southold School until her retirement in 1992. Margaret and her husband were the owners of Raymond’s Restaurant in Southold, which was family run for 10 years.

After her husband’s death in 1985, Peggy became a world traveler. Her love for travel has been passed down to her children and grandchildren. One of her favorite things was to see her family all travel together. Peggy was a member of the Southold Historical Society, Rosary Society, Garden Club and Senior Citizens. Peggy was an avid bridge player and a master gardener. Her gardening talents have been witnessed on past gardening tours. Peggy enjoyed watching college basketball and Judge Judy.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roman, on May 30, 1985; her parents Michael and Frieda Meyer; sisters Elizabeth Zemanick and Mary Tweedie; and brother John Meyer; she is survived by her children Barbara Simpson (Donald) of Rutherfordton, N.C., Jeanette Pawlik of Clayville, N.Y., Caroline Pawlik-Ganelli (Daniel) of Elmont, N.Y. and Stephen Pawlik (Stephanie) of Mattituck, N.Y.; grandchildren Brandon Simpson (Sarah), Emily Fontana (Rob), Daniel Pawlik and Meghan Pawlik; great-grandchildren Jackson, Charlotte and Olivia; and brothers Jerome Meyer of San Jose, Calif. and George Meyer of Lincoln, Neb.

Due to the present-day circumstances, burial will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Patrick R.C. Church, P.O. Box 1117, Southold, NY 11971 would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

