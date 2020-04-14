Nathalie Andrétham

Nathalie Andrétham, née Nathalie Tham, of Orient died April 8, 2020, at age 93.

She was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Pestel, Haiti, to Sidalise Mede and Elvecius Tham. She was the youngest of 11 children.

In June 1949, she married St. Jules André. The couple had three children, Wilbert, Emise and Pierre Jules, and adopted two children, Lyvia and Debel.

In the 1960s, the family moved to Port-au-Prince, Haiti. She moved to Orient, N.Y., in 2003.

She was a woman of faith and resilience, so much so that her grandchildren nicknamed her “Phoenix,” a source of inspiration and strength even in the toughest times.

She is survived by her children, Wilbert, Emise, Pierre Jules, Lyvia and Debel; four grandchildren, Yasmine, Billy, Nathalie and David; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

This is a paid notice.