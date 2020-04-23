Police seek public’s help finding alleged tool thief

Southold and Suffolk County police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who stole a landscaping truck and trailer early Sunday morning.

According to police, an unknown person stole the truck, containing tools and equipment, from Chris Mohr Landscaping & Masonry on Route 48 in Cutchogue Sunday around 2 a.m.

Later Sunday, police located the truck and trailer on Taylor Avenue in East Patchogue, with several tools including leaf blowers, lawn mowers and a saw, missing.

Police did not offer a description of the suspect, but said they arrived at the Cutchogue landscaping business in a Dodge 2500 series pickup truck with a model year estimated to be between 1994 and 2002.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 mobile app or online at www.P3tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept anonymous, officials said.