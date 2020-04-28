Regina Anne Orlowski, 91, of Mattituck, N.Y., passed away on April 6, 2020. She was born to parents Joseph Sobeski and Anna Sobeski on June 19, 1928, in Pittston, Pa.

She graduated from Pittston High School in 1946. She went on to study teaching at Marywood College and graduated with a B.A., then went on to get her master’s in education while working and raising a family.

Regina worked as a teacher for 40-plus years, starting as a home economics teacher at Southold High School for the first couple of years, then a third-grade teacher at Roanoke Avenue Elementary School for the balance of her career. She retired from Roanoke Avenue in 1990.

She enjoyed numerous things. She loved to collect antiques, decorate her home, go to bingo, read books and play sudoku. She was a volunteer at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. However, her biggest asset was her love for everyone, God, her family, friends and anyone she came in contact with. She was a giver, supported many charities and never forgot anyone’s birthday, anniversary or special occasion.

Regina met Felix Orlowski in 1952 on a blind date. They were married on July 10, 1954, in Pittston, Pa. Together they raised two children, Gary and Marianne.

Regina is survived by Felix, her husband of 65 years; Gary, her son, and his better half, Chris; Marianne, her daughter, and her family: husband Bob and grandchildren Christy and Meghan; her step-grandkids, Jenny, Ali, Liz and their families; as well as sisters-in-law Betty and Nancy and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association.

