Rosalie M. Ciletti of Peconic Landing in Greenport, formerly of Mattituck, died April 4, 2020, at the age of 97.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 6, 1922, to Constantino and Incoronata (Montemarano) Castellano, she lived for many years at 381 3rd St. in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

She worked as a school aide at P.S. 321 for 37 years and was a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Parish.

In 2007, she moved permanently to the North Fork.

Family members remember her as nurturing and helpful, always wisecracking, smiling, a spectacular cook, one who loved being around her family and friends and enjoyed good times.

She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred M. Ciletti. Left to mourn her passing are her children, Melanie Belkin of Southold, Dr. Alfred M. Ciletti of Aquebogue and Valentina Puccio of Mattituck; a grandson, Jordan Belkin; and three great-grandchildren, Max, Mia and Sam Belkin.

Interment was on April 10 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brooklyn. Arrangements were entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes.

