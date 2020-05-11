Alfred H. Harbich

Alfred H. Harbich, a 23-year Greenport resident, died May 6, 2020, at Peconic Landing. He was 91.

He was born Dec. 28, 1928, in New York City and married his wife, Lottie, in Woodhaven, N.Y., Oct. 7, 1951.

Mr. Harbich served for two years in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of corporal, and worked for 37 years at American Rotary Tools Co. in Port Washington, N.Y., where he was vice president.

He was a member of the Masons and a former Master of the Greenport Masonic Lodge. He also belonged to the American Legion and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, where he sang in the choir.

Family said he was a lifelong musician, playing accordion and keyboards, and enjoyed gardening and collecting coins.

Mr. Harbich is survived by his wife; three sons, Frederick, of Greenport, Donald, of Grants Pass, Ore., and Richard, of Mattituck; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Interment took place Calverton National Cemetery. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 242, Greenport, NY 11944.