Cornell Cooperative Extension offering free Zoom workshops for essential workers
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County is offering free Zoom workshops to support workers who are essential in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
According to a press release, each program will be 45 to 60 minutes in length. Those who want to participate should contact Jane Juran at [email protected] 48 hours ahead of the program so that materials can be emailed.
Here are the programs:
Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30: “Caring for yourself in stressful times.” The program will be taught by Kerri Kreh Reda.
Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.: “Diabetes 101.” The program will be taught by Laura Kelley.
Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.: “How to prevent or combat picky eating.” The program will be taught by Cristina Toscano.