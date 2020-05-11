Jane Ameden of Riverhead, formerly of Greenport, died May 7, 2020, at her home, She was 76.

She was born Sept. 23, 1943, in Torrington, Conn., to Elsie and Frank Ameden.

Ms. Ameden had worked as a certified nurses assistant in Massachusetts. Family members said she enjoyed reading, painting and coloring.

She is survived by her children, Jane Nordwald of North Carolina, Sandra Moux of Riverhead, Donald, of Arizona, Amber, of Mattituck, Matthew, of Virginia, and Michael Webster of Bellport; her sisters Sylvia, Dyann and Elaine; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Cremation was private, with arrangements by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home of Riverhead.