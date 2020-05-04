John Thomas Case

John Thomas Case of Cutchogue died peacefully Tuesday, April 28, at Stony Brook University Hospital from complications related to a chronic illness. He was 77.

He is survived by his wife, Shelley; his stepdaughters, Tracy Boyd of New York City and Kimberly Boyd of Sound Beach; his siblings George (Agnes), Eileen Sibson and Claire O’Brien (Michael); 11 nieces and nephews; and 17 grand-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Anne E. Buzzallino and his brothers-in-law Paul Buzzallino and John Sibson Sr.

John was born Nov. 1, 1942, in New York City to George and Geraldine (Navagh) Case and was raised in Larchmont, N.Y. He graduated from Iona Preparatory and attended St. Bonaventure University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

After college, John went to the United States Navy’s Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I., and was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Union (LKA 106) and served two deployments in the Vietnam Theater.

John’s wife, Shelley, was his companion and sweetheart for over 40 years.

John was a kind and thoughtful person who dearly loved his family. John perfectly fit the definition of a total gentleman. He enjoyed golf and tennis.

The family would like to thank the Cutchogue Fire Department and Stony Brook University Hospital for their wonderful care.

Due to present-day circumstances, a service will follow at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Coster-Heppner Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to John’s church, Our Lady of Ostrabrama, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

