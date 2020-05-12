Joyce O’Connor Anderson passed away May 7, 2020, at the age of 100.

She was born in September 1919 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Predeceased by her husbands, Benedict O’Connor and Lawrence Anderson, she is survived by her son, Jack O’Connor, and daughter-in-law, Barbara; two grandchildren, Tom O’Connor and Erin Kent; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Donald Ficken; and many nieces and nephews.

For a time, Joyce taught religious education at St. Agnes School in Greenport, where the family owned a home and summered for several decades.

No service is planned at this time due to COVID-19. A memorial service will be held at a future date when the pandemic subsides.

She will be greatly missed.

