Peter Wright Young

July 17, 1941 – May 7, 2020

Peter Wright Young, devoted husband to Susi, father, grandfather and friend, died suddenly of natural causes Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Southold. He was 78 years old.

He was born July 17, 1941, and was predeceased by his parents, George W. and Olive Young, and his sister, Olive Harris.

Peter was a great storyteller and very proud of the time he served in the Navy, from 1961 to 1968, as a petty officer first class and an electronic technician on the Sea Owl submarine and as a member of the VA.

He loved to be on the water, an avid yachtsman who, when he was younger, spent his summers in Fair Harbor, Fire Island. He settled in Southold 42 years ago and was a longtime member of Southold Yacht Club, where he was commodore from 1995 to 1997.

He was a very talented man who enjoyed hand-crafting model boats of all types. He was very proud of his boat, Antique, which he restored and enjoyed all summer long.

Peter was a master carpenter who created countless custom pieces for the finest homes on the East End. He worked for Reeve & Sons in Mattituck for many years and loved working for Wright & Company in Bridgehampton until he retired 10 years ago.

He loved history and was a lifelong coin collector. In retirement, he volunteered for the Tuesday Group and enjoyed teaching the students nautical knots during Southold Historical Society’s “Step Back in History” week. He was also a prominent member of the building team for First Universalist Church of Southold. There was never a time in his life he wasn’t there to help those he cared for.

Peter is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susi Young of Southold; his daughter, Ashley O’Neil, and her husband, Jeremy Garretson, of Southold; his son, Christopher Young, and his wife, Morgant Fiedler, of Greenport; his beloved grandchildren, Rhian and Liam O’Neil of Southold; his brother, George W. Young, and his wife, Anna, of Oakdale, and their children, Judd Young of Oakdale and Katarina Young of Oakland, Calif.; nephews Peter Ribolla of Lindenhurst and James Harris of Arizona; and Susi’s sister, Lista Cannon of Southold and London, England.

A service is being planned for the future when times are safer for all to celebrate his life.

Donations in Peter’s name may be made to the building fund for First Universalist Church of Southold, P.O. Box 221, Southold, NY 11971.

This is a paid notice.