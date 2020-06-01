Dianne T. Droskoski, 73, of Somers, Wisc., passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Oct. 26, 1946, in Southold, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Surozenski) Droskoski. She graduated from Southold High School.

In 1967, she married Eugene Baltazar in Southold. They then moved to Chicago, Ill.; then Trevor, Wisc.; later to Twin Lakes, Wisc., where they lived for many years; and most recently to Somers.

Dianne worked at St. John’s Catholic Church in Twin Lakes as the director of religious education for many years until she retired. After retirement, she worked at Home Inspired Living as their activities coordinator.

She enjoyed shopping, antiquing, gardening, taking care of her husband and spoiling her grandchildren, who meant everything to her. She will be greatly missed.

Dianne is survived by her husband, Eugene Baltazar of Somers; two sons, Alan Baltazar (fiancée Katy Long) of Florida, and Ryan Baltazar (Becky) of Pleasant Prairie, Wisc.; three grandchildren, Trent, Trace and Logan Baltazar; and her sister, Alice Kramer of Southold. She is further survived by other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John Droskoski.

Private services will be held per Dianne’s wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

