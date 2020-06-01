Esther Zumbo passed on to her heavenly home on May 30, 2020, at the age of 94 at home in Jamesport, N.Y.

She was born June 11, 1925, in New York City to parents Frank and Mary Dolores Fortunato.

Esther was a resident of Jamesport for 28 years. Prior to that she lived on Staten Island and in Brooklyn, N.Y.

She had worked at Young and Rubicam Advertising Agency in the finance department in her younger years and returned to the same department 20 years later after her first husband, Joseph Aveni, passed away suddenly, so she could continue raising her four children.

Esther married her first husband, Joseph Aveni, on October 19, 1947, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She married Domenico “Dominic” Zumbo on July 18, 1983, several years after her first husband died. She met Domenico “Dominic” at a ballroom dancing group, and the two of them began to enjoy each other’s company.

She is survived by Domenico, her husband of 36 years; her daughters, Joan Aveni and her partner, Roland Chapdelaine, Mary Beth Ruscigno (Anthony) and Anne Marie Pierce (Michael); and her son, Joseph Aveni (Joni); as well as her grandchildren, Jacqueline Spencer (Charles), Dan Ruscigno (Jessica), Elizabeth Aveni, Joseph Aveni, Sean Pierce (Britney) and Ken Pierce; and great-grandchildren Victoria Spencer, Emilia Ruscigno, Harley Pierce and Lance Pierce; Dominic’s son, Paul Zumbo (Bernadette); their children and grandchildren; and Dominic’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Anna Grasso and Madeline Joy.

Esther was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting and ballroom dancing. She was deeply rooted in her Roman Catholic faith, serving as an extraordinary eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart Parish-Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mattituck, N.Y., and never missed daily Mass and Miraculous Medal Novenas even while working in New York City.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 5, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph W. Staudt officiating. Burial is private for immediate family only at St. Charles Cemetery-Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Amityville, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Padre Pio Foundation at padrepio.com would be appreciated.

Arrangements were entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

