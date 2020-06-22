Jacqueline Penney

Jacqueline Penney, known to all as Jackie, passed away peacefully the morning of June 18, 2020, in her distinctive Cutchogue studio — a renovated 1840s red barn on North Street. Jackie is survived by her two beloved children, Debbie Penney and her husband, Steve Zaluski of Mattituck, and Bill Penney and his wife, Robin; and Jackie’s (Mimi’s) two grandchildren, Megan and Ryan Penney of Southold and New Hampshire.

Jackie is also survived by hundreds of her art students. She had a passion for teaching and was particularly gifted in inspiring others to develop their own creative capacity to “see.”

Her incredible career has spanned her 90 years, beginning with an experience in kindergarten when she put her crayons on the radiator and was enthralled by watching the colors melt. Later she won a scholarship to the Phoenix School of Design in New York City and also attended the Black Mountain College in North Carolina and The Institute of Design in Chicago.

Her list of awards is lengthy; she has written five books, including “Me Painting Me: A Memoir,” published in 2012. She is listed in the “Who’s Who of American Women Artists & Teachers” and her award-winning self-portrait, entitled “Me Painting Me,” is in the permanent collection of the National Association of Women Artists, housed at the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University.

In 1999, Jackie won a National Competition sponsored by Watercolor Magazine and was invited with other awarded artists to a week at the Forbes Trinchera Ranch in Costilla County, Colo. Her work is on display in nine permanent collections as well as in the homes of thousands who have purchased her work over these many years.

Her life was more than her amazing body of artwork and awards and publications. She had a light and mischievous spirit, which was contagious, and anyone who met her knew they would never quite “see” the same, nor be the same after their encounter.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jacqueline Penney Art Scholarship Fund at Mattituck High School, 15125 Main Road, Mattituck, NY 11952.

There will be a final showing and sale of all of Jackie’s artwork at Jacqueline Penney Art Studio, 270 North Street, Cutchogue, N.Y., on July 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. Those interested can contact [email protected] for a private invitation to this event.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

