John T. Schmitt of Mattituck died Monday, June 8, 2020. He was 56.

The family has chosen to remember John’s life privately at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a future date.

Memorial donations in John’s name may be made to LiveOnNY Foundation, 460 West 34th St., 15th floor, New York, NY 10001, Attn: Heidi Evans; or online at liveonny.org/donate/donation.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.