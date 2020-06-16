José “Pepe” Acosta of Aquebogue died suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was 66 years old.

José was born on June 6, 1954, in Victoria de las Tunas, Cuba, to Maria (née Gutierrez) and Edilberto Acosta. On June 18, 1993, he married the love of his life, Diana L. Peel, on the island of Antigua and together they had one daughter. For the past 15 years José worked as a salesman at P.C. Richard in Riverhead.

Predeceased by his father, Edilberto, José is survived by his wife, Diana; his daughter, Isabelle Acosta of Charleston, S.C.; his mother, Maria; his siblings, Carlos Acosta and Mimi Acosta, both of North Bergen, N.J.; his faithful dog, Nala; and his beloved extended family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., with Caren Heacock officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.

