10/27/1941-06/07/2020

Former Mattituck resident Robert John Ochsenreiter, 78, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Steven Odin of Kings Park, N.Y.; his son, John, and daughter-in law, Danielle, of Cantonment, Fla.; and grandson, Colin, also of Cantonment. He is predeceased by his wife, Linda, née Carroll.

Born at home on Oct. 27, 1941, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Bob received his B.S. in chemistry from Hofstra University. He retired from the Suffolk County (N.Y.) Department of Health Services in 1996 and relocated to Pensacola. He and Linda traveled extensively in retirement both in the U.S. and abroad. A long-suffering Brooklyn Dodger fan, Bob became a dedicated Atlanta Braves fan in retirement.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in both Bob’s and Linda’s names.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Pensacola.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, in Cantonment is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.fcfhs.com.

This is a paid notice.