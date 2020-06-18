Thomas Joseph Neville

On June 11, 2020, Thomas (“Tom”) Joseph Neville, passed away at the age of 76 in Clayton, N.C.

Tom was born July 16, 1943, in Greenport, N.Y., to Thomas and Modjeska Neville. He was in the class of 1961 at Mercy High School in Riverhead, N.Y., and worked as a mason for 37 years for Mazzaferro Brothers Masonry. He was also a volunteer firefighter at the Greenport Fire Department Standard Hose Company 4 and achieved the exalted status of “Captain,” just like his father.

Tom married the love of his life on Sept. 30, 1973, and spent 46 years being a devoted husband and father. He was an avid coin collector, a fisherman and a New York Giants fan. He also found joy in playing his lucky lottery numbers and reminiscing about the good old days in Greenport. He was known for his practical advice, witty retorts and protective nature. No matter what, he was always there for his family when they needed him.

Tom will be missed dearly by his wife, Carlyn Neville; daughters, Jennifer Beebe and Sherri Fisher; sons, Raymond Neville and Jeffrey Neville; brother, Robert Neville; and sister-in-law, Betty Anne Neville. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Please send any donations to Greenport Fire Department Standard Hose Company 4, P.O. Box 58, Greenport, NY 11944.

