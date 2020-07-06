Elizabeth Lynn Davis of Greenport passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home on July 2, 2020, with her two children by her side.

Elizabeth (known mostly to all as Betty) was born on Nov. 21, 1933, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to Sidney and Ruth Lynn. A lifelong resident of Greenport, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

A 1951 graduate of Greenport High School, Betty was active in extracurricular activities, including the school talent show, variety show, chorus and senior play. A very proud Greenport Porter who always supported the children of our community, she loved seeing the Porter football team play on a Friday night.

Music was always a part of Betty’s life. As a dedicated and faithful member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport, she was the music director, choir director and organist for nearly 70 years. She was the music director for the church’s nursery school for more than 25 years. As a member of Holy Trinity’s Altar Guild, Betty helped coordinate the church’s Book of Remembrance for many years.

She worked for the Chamber of Commerce for more than 20 years at the Greenport Information Center, and also volunteered for many years with the Greenport Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary and the Greenport Porters Football Club.

Predeceased by her husband, Fred N. Davis Jr., she is survived by her two children: her daughter, Joan Davis Branche of East Hampton, and her son, Fred Davis of Montrose, Calif.; and her four grandchildren that she deeply adored and was very proud of: Bradley Davis, Elizabeth Branche, Jessica Branche and Jason Branche.

A celebration of her life will be held later this summer at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

