Harriett Rogers Rackett

Harriett “Hattie” Rogers Rackett of Orient, N.Y., died from natural causes Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the age of 98.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1921, to Irving and Edna (Bennett) Rogers of East Marion, N.Y.

Hattie married Frederick F. “Ted” Rackett on June 16, 1940.

Hattie was happiest taking care of her home and family. She loved family gatherings, playing cards, crocheting and taking road trips. She was an active member of Orient Methodist Church for many years.

Hattie is survived by her son Robert J. “Jim” Rackett, of Orient, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Ted, and her son Teddy.

Hattie will be buried at Orient Central Cemetery in a private service.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.