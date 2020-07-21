New superintendent seeks community feedback, survey on reopening schools

New Southold Superintendent Anthony Mauro was appointed at a Board of Education meeting in June. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Since being named superintendent of Southold schools in June, one of Anthony Mauro’s top goals was diving in and getting to know the local community — a challenging feat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a new school year approaches, Dr. Mauro has announced a series of virtual meetings to connect with community residents, students and staff.

Later this week, an interview by student reporters with SOHO TV will air online and two Zoom meetings are scheduled for next week.

“I knew I could connect with our students, staff and families using a platform that everyone embraced by going directly to SOHO TV,” Dr. Mauro said in a statement Monday.

In addition, district officials said the new superintendent is contacting all staff members by phone in an effort to safely introduce himself.

“We are very appreciative to Dr. Mauro for taking the time to introduce himself to everyone in the best way possible given the circumstances,” said Board of Education president Paulette Ofrias.

Dr. Mauro, 52, previously worked in the Sachem district for 16 years and spent the last four as an assistant superintendent for student support and administration.

The SOHO TV interview is expected to air later this week and a link will be available on the district’s website.

Two Zoom meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, July 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. and Wednesday, July 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. Anyone interested in attending the virtual meeting is asked to contact secretary Jennifer Bruer at [email protected] for a meeting invitation.

Later this summer, the superintendent is planning a socially-distant community forum that will be held at the outdoor amphitheater near Southold Elementary. That event is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

In the meantime, as committees work on a plan for reopening and await a decision by the governor, Southold families are asked to fill out a survey about opening schools. It can be accessed in both English and Spanish.