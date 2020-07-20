Robert Christie White, a longtime resident of Cutchogue, passed away from complications of dementia on July 15, 2020.

Born in White Plains, N.Y., and having grown up in Scarsdale, Bob summered with his family in Southold at the Kenney’s Beach cottage where his sister, Suzy, still resides. After the Marine Corps, Bob join the Southold police force and had a distinguished career as a juvenile officer and later a detective.

In parallel with his career on the Southold police force, Bob pursued his lifelong passion of golf. He was an avid and distinguished golfer known for a very smooth swing that propelled him to 12 championships at North Fork Country Club, his home base of golf from the time he was in his mid-teens until his passing.

Bob was also an avid pilot and used to enjoy flights around the Northeast from his home base of RIA (Rose’s International Airfield) in Orient. His daughter, Tracy, was often the beneficiary of his piloting, as Bob would fly her the 12 minutes from Rose’s to Fairfield University.

His other primary beneficiary was Leona, his beloved wife of 52 years. Together they ventured to Block Island and other beautiful flight destinations in the Northeast.

Other than his family he truly was happiest out on the golf course.

He is survived by his wife, Leona; his daughter, Tracy; his sister, Suzy; and son-in-law, Steven.

A Mass of Christian burial took place July 18 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Burial followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

