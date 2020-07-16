Veda Blaikie

1/20/1949 – 5/23/2020

Veda Blaikie, born Veda Rae Yarrusso, 71, of Edgewater, Fla., passed away May 23, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with COPD and lung cancer.

She was a 1967 graduate of Mattituck High School and raised her family in Cutchogue, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tish and Carmen Yarrusso, and a brother, Carmen Jr. (CJ). She is survived by her children, Anthony Dewall, Antoinette Blaikie, Kyle Blaikie, Alexis Blaikie-Teixeira and Kristen Blaikie; as well as her sister, Dolores Casper. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Jocelyn and Jareth Dewall, Aidan Le Jossec and Eliana Teixeira; and nieces Beth Yarrusso-Williams, Jill Yarrusso-Fimbel and Michele Donkonics.

Veda lived the last 10 years of her life in Edgewater, Fla., where she had a robust group of friends. She will be remembered for feeding and befriending the homeless, as well as contributing over 3,000 volunteer hours to the auxiliary at Advent­Health Hospital in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. (formerly Bert Fish Medical Center). Veda was a member of the New Smyrna Beach VFW.

She had a tough exterior but a kind soul, known for giving even when she had very little to give. If she were here, she would tell you that her greatest accomplishment was raising five wonderful children.

There will be no formal services, upon her request. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in her name to agingtrue.org/non-profit-elderly-care.

This is a paid notice.