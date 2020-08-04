Greta Helene Utz

Greta Helene Utz of Greenport died Aug. 2, 2020, at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. She was 86.

She was born June 29, 1934, in Mount Kisco, N.Y., to Gladys May (Hunt) and Dr. John Olson.

On Dec. 27, 1958, she married Robert Martin Utz in Mount Kisco. She was an active registered nurse until 1980.

Ms. Utz was known for her exquisite knitting and embroidery.

Greta and her family have quite a connection with Greenport’s Fourth Street. She lived with her husband, Robert, at his Fourth Street homestead, while his mother, Thyra Utz, was born at 405 Fourth St. Greta’s grandparents, Sophie and John Olson, made 317 Fourth St. their home, which is where her father, Dr. John Olson, was born, along with his sister, Helen, who, in turn, married Clifford Crafts and lived at 215 Fourth St., then later built a house across the street at 222 Fourth St.

Predeceased by her sister, Barbara Paine, she is survived by her husband, Robert, of Greenport; her children, Sheila Kromas of Greenport, Laura Root of Wakefield, Mass., Carla Gordon of Peabody, Mass., and John Utz of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be delayed until sometime next year. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

