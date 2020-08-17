East Marion resident Michael A. Brophy died Aug. 11, 2020, at age 54.

Born June 1, 1966, in the Bronx, he was the son of Michael and Elizabeth (Begora) Brophy.

Mr. Brophy worked as a painter and was a member of District Council 9 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. His interests included fishing and the outdoors.

Predeceased by his sister, Michelle Brophy, he is survived by his wife, Doreen (Abruzzese).

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.