Michael E. Burden, lifelong Cutchogue resident, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Kings Park, N.Y. He was 42 years old.

Michael was born Nov. 26, 1977, in Riverhead to Sharon (née Glover) and Marcus Burden. He graduated from Mattituck High School. After high school, he joined the United States Army. In his free time, Michael enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Predeceased by his grandparents, Leander B. “June” Glover Jr., Dorothy “Marie” Glover, Henry W. Burden and Lucinda W. Burden, Michael is survived by his children, Katherine and Hunter; his parents, Sharon and Marcus; siblings David Allen Wilburn Jr. (Tania) of Louisiana and Bradley Marcus Burden of Islandia, N.Y.; nieces Chloe and Jesse; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held during the evening visitation at 7:30 p.m., with Caren Heacock officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Cerebral Palsy Foundation would be appreciated.

