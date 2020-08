Robert G. Aleksander Sr. of Delhi, N.Y., formerly of Cutchogue, died Aug. 1, 2020. He was 64.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.