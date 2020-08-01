Southold Blotter: DWI arrests in Greenport; motorcyclist injured in crash

Southold police arrested a 21-year-old Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for speeding in Greenport early Sunday.

According to police, Philip Schmitt was stopped on Route 25 near St. Peter’s Church around midnight for driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone when an officer discovered he was intoxicated.

He was placed under arrest for DWI, officials said, and held at police headquarters for arraignment.

• Julio Vasquez, 58, of Greenport was arrested for DWI in Laurel last Wednesday.

Police stopped Mr. Vasquez after receiving a call about a Jeep Liberty unable to maintain its lane of travel around 9:30 p.m. He was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Police responded to Claudio’s around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a group of aggressive males refused to leave. According to a report, a group of men became aggressive and attempted to punch security guards before they were subdued, sustaining minor injuries. They fled the area before police arrived, reports said.

• A motorcyclist sustained injuries Saturday after he collided with a deer and was thrown from his bike, according to Southold police.

The Brooklyn man was traveling eastbound along Route 25 in Southold around 9:15 p.m. when the accident occurred.

• Police were called to a home on Willow Terrace Lane in Orient Friday after a man noticed his windows were broken by two rocks. Detectives are investigating the incident, which the 34-year-old man believes is connected to an ex-girlfriend who sent a text message saying “Wow you are garbage,” after he posted photos online that included him with another woman.

• Police were called to New Suffolk Beach Saturday after receiving a complaint about a man with a child trespassing on the northwest side of Robins Island.

The 63-year-old Lloyd Harbor man, who was paddleboarding, admitted to being on the island below the high tide mark. Police spoke with an employee of the island who indicated they would be filing trespassing charges against the man for landing the paddleboard on the island, reports said.

• An East Marion man called police last Tuesday afternoon to report that a woman was acting aggressively toward people along Front Street in Greenport.

Police responded and attempted to speak with a 67-year-old Westhampton Beach woman who declined to be interviewed and told an officer, who is Black, “Do not come near me because you have brown skin,” and “You are racist, you do not like white people,” before walking away.

• Police responded to a noise complaint at a residence along Route 25 in East Marion Sunday around 1 a.m.

An officer spoke with a 37-year-old man who said they were having a small party to celebrate his wedding and agreed to lower the music.

• Police arrested a Garden City woman for DWI in Laurel last Monday around 5 p.m.

Jaclyn Holzmaier was stopped on Route 25 for traffic violations when she was found to be intoxicated, police said. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and held at police headquarters to await virtual arraignment in town Justice Court.

• Greenport firefighters extinguished a grill fire at a home on Gull Pond Lane last Monday around 7 p.m. An investigation revealed that a bottle of pressurized cooking spray was found to be stored near the open flame, causing the fire.

• A Mattituck man called police Saturday to report approximately 20 gallons of gas was stolen from his truck overnight. An investigation is ongoing.

• A Greenport man called police last Wednesday to report a suspicious vehicle with Florida license plates in the woods along Route 48 in Greenport around 11 a.m.

Police located a 61-year-old woman, who said she is now a Florida resident but grew up here as a child and “has always picked berries in that secret location.”

• A pair of sunglasses, hamburger rolls and $400 in cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on Delmar Drive in Laurel last Tuesday around 8 a.m.

• A trailer was reported stolen from the side of a building on Front Street in Greenport last Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle colliding with a tree along Route 25 in Southold near Tuckers Lane last Tuesday around noon.

Police said the driver, a Riverhead man, fell asleep at the wheel before his vehicle left the roadway. Officials did not specify the extent of the man’s injuries and no charges were filed as a result of the crash.

• A New Suffolk man called police last Tuesday morning to report that wooden posts he placed inside the right of way to the beach were broken in half overnight.

• Detectives are investigating a report of a break-in at a Greenport apartment.

A woman contacted police last Monday to report that the door jamb of her Main Street apartment had been broken when she returned home from work around 9 p.m.

• A black Chanel purse and $400 in cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on Leslie Road in Peconic last Monday morning.

• An unknown person stole $200 from a purse left on top of a washing machine at a laundromat in Mattituck last Tuesday. Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the incident.

• Police were called to remove a 38-year-old man from a county bus in Greenport last Tuesday after he refused to stop consuming alcohol after being told not to. No charges were filed in relation to the incident.

• A Shirley woman was injured in Greenport last Monday morning after she got too close to the side of the North Ferry while boarding, causing damage to the right side of her vehicle and blowing out her front tire.

She declined medical treatment at the scene and North Ferry officials did not report any damage to the vessel.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.