It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of Steven Mark Norklun on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the age of 57 from complications of Diabetes Type 1. Steve was born in Orient, N.Y., and immigrated to Nova Scotia in 1988.

Steve leaves behind his wife, Mary Carver Norklun; his parents, Curt and Nancy Norklun of Bridgewater, Nova Scotia; and Kathy and Norman Conklin of Columbus, N.C. He also leaves behind numerous cousins with whom he was very close.

Steve was predeceased by his brother, Darren, and his grandparents, Tony and Eloise Norklun and Henry and Alice Jacobi.

This is a paid notice.