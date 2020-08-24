Thomas B. Wood Jr. of East Dundee, Ill., died unexpectedly on Aug. 20, 2020, at the age of 55 while vacationing in Greenport with his children. He was a former resident of the North Fork.

He was born March 30, 1965, in Yonkers, N.Y., to Thomas and Patricia Whalen Wood.

He was employed by the State of Illinois as a mental health technician and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Whalen Wood of Greenport, N.Y.; his children, Kailey, Madeline and Tommy of Elgin, Ill.; and his sisters, Maura Wood Maschinski of Elgin, Gillian Wood Pultz of Greenport and Kirstin Wood Carfagnini of East Dundee; along with many family and friends.

At the time of his death, Thomas was able to provide the gift of organ and tissue donation.

The family would like to thank the staff at Eastern Long Island Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital for their care and compassion.

Please consider the gift of organ donation at organdonor.gov.

