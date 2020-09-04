Dorothy M. Caggiano of Southold died Sept. 1, 2020. She was 96.

Dorothy was born May 12, 1924, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Frances (née Kaz-mierczak) and Leonard J. Kowalski. She was raised in Bay Ridge, N.Y., and moved to Bayside, Queens, N.Y., eventually moving to Southold full-time in 1998. She enjoyed reading and playing the card game Canasta with her close group of friends.

Predeceased by her husband, Rudy, on Oct. 15, 2004, Dorothy is survived by her children, Rich Caggiano (Susan) of Southold, Kathryn Caggiano (Bob) of Frisco, Texas, and Dianne Melilta (Joe) of Great Neck, N.Y.; grandchildren, Nick (Melissa), Sarah (Mike), Victoria, Christine (Rick), Joseph, Michael and Angela; and great-grandchildren, Ricky and Mia Louisa.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 12:45 p.m. at St. Patrick Cemetery in Southold, with the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southold Fire Department or Community Action Southold Town would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

