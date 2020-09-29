Mary S. Nixon

Mary S. (née Stuart) Nixon of Mattituck, formerly of Port Washington, N.Y., died at home Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. She was 96.

Mary was born May 12, 1924, in Astoria, Queens, N.Y., to Helen E. (Russell) and George W. Stuart. After high school, Mary attended and graduated from Middlebury College, where she attained her bachelor’s degree. She worked as a secretary for Main Street School in Port Washington.

She was the wife of the late Wilmer E. Nixon; mother of Stuart Nixon (Robin) and Mary Anne Coe (Bob); and grandmother of Geoffrey, Charlotte, Katie and Caroline.

The family has chosen to remember Mary’s life privately at this time. In Mary’s memory, please perform an act of kindness to honor and celebrate her life of generosity, humor and grace.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

