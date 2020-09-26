Peter J. Grattan Jr. of Southold died Sept. 24, 2020. He was 70.

Mr. Grattan was proprietor of Grattan’s Grinding, an ex-chief of Southold Fire Department (1988-1990) and a member of the Suffolk County Fire Chiefs Council.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where firematic services will be held at 7 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.