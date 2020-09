Former Mattituck resident Theresa M. Turner of Huntington died Sept. 14, 2020. She was 86.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon at McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, 385 Main St., Farmingdale. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place at 12:15 p.m. at Saint Killian’s R.C. Church, 485 Conklin St., Farmingdale. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.