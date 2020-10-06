Elmer E. “Zeke” Normandin III of Jamesport died at his home Oct. 3, 2020. He was 80.

Zeke was born June 28, 1940, in Woonsocket, R.I., to Ruth (Johnson) and Elmer E. Normandin II. He graduated from Bellingham Junior Senior High School in Massachusetts.

Zeke met the love of his life, Mary Anne Bilunas, at the Matchbox in Westhampton Beach. On Jan. 25, 1964, they were married and together they had their son, Michael. They made their home in Jamesport, across the street from where Mary Anne lived as a child.

Zeke entered the Air Force in 1960 and left with the rank of AIC E-4 in 1964. After the service, he went to work at Grumman, making A-6As, F-11Bs, S-2Es and LEMs — including the one that landed on the moon with Neil Armstrong and crew. From there, he went to work as a deputy sheriff with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, appointed in 1970 and retiring in 1995. His job included sniper, SWAT and firearms instruction. He competed with the New York State pistol team and in national matches at Camp Perry, Ohio. He was a firing member of the National Championship Riverhead (N.Y.) Rifle and Pistol Club team and the National Indoor Police team. He also qualified as a National Rifle Association precision pistol shooter.

Zeke was a lifetime member of the NRA, a member of Trout Unlimited, a member of the Riverhead Pistol Club and a member of the Peconic River Sportsman’s Club, where he ran the pistol division. In his spare time, he enjoyed fly fishing and hunting in upstate New York.

Zeke was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Anne, in 2010 and by siblings Karen and Kenny. He is survived by his son, Michael Normandin, and his wife, Veronica “Vicki” Lukaszcyk-Normandin, of Riverhead; grandchildren Jackie, Brittany and Taylor Normandin; and brother John Normandin.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home. Interment with U.S. Air Force honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or North Fork Animal Welfare League.

