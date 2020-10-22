Gordon David Miller of Greenport, N.Y., beloved husband of Leueen Mary Miller, adored father of Christine Miller Martin (Christian Murrle) of New York and Shelter Island, N.Y., Heather L. Miller of New York and Winston G.M. Miller (Kara Thayer) of Montclair, N.J., and grandfather of Jasper Henrik Kozak-Miller, Phoebe Caroline Miller and Harrison Carl Miller, passed away peacefully at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport on Oct. 20, 2020, after a long illness. He was 80.

Born in Huntington, N.Y., on May 6, 1940, the only child of Marie Christine (Smith) and Gordon Stanley Miller, Gordon grew up in Roslyn, N.Y., attending St. Mary’s School in Manhasset, N.Y. He graduated cum laude from Colgate University in 1962 and from Harvard Law School in 1965. His Harvard Law School thesis is archived in the Harvard Law School Library.

In 1966, he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy and married Leueen O’Connor. He received an LL.M. degree from New York University and began his career as a corporate attorney working at Pfizer, Winthrop, Stimson, Putnam & Roberts and International Nickel Company. He subsequently became a litigator, working for Bruce G. Clark & Associates and later for the Office of the Corporation Counsel for the City of New York.

Some of his happiest years were spent at Colgate University, where he made lifelong friends. He was president of the Colgate Club of New York City for many years and a member of the Harvard Club of New York.

Gordon had many passions, including his family, history, the East End of Long Island, basketball and, later in life, singing with the Songbirds, a singing group on the North Fork. He was a descendant of Richard “Bull” Smith, the founder of Smithtown, N.Y. Gordon was proud of his impressive private library, focused mainly on Theodore Roosevelt, Winston Churchill (for whom his son was named), the world wars and the Gilded Age. A third-generation lawyer, he was greatly influenced by his grandfather Hon. William Stanley Miller, who was president of the New York City Tax Commission under Mayor La Guardia from 1934 to 1941, and later a justice in the Court of Special Sessions.

Gordon started the Flower Hill Games in 1958, an all-day athletic competition for family and friends, which continued for several decades and is fondly remembered by those who participated. He was the life of every party and known for his intelligence, command of the English language, quick wit, warm smile and his fondness for Pepsi-Cola.

Gordon was heavily invested in the lives of his children, sharing his affection, his passion for basketball, history, writing and debate. He reveled in taking his children on annual pilgrimages to Sagamore Hill and the Gold Coast mansions.

His family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the devoted doctors, nurses, staff and administration of San Simeon by the Sound and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

The family will receive visitors from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A chapel service will begin at 10 a.m., with Father Peter Narkiewicz officiating. Interment will follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that contributions in Gordon’s memory may be made to San Simeon by the Sound, 61700 County Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944 and Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y.

