Jacqueline Drummond, 90, of South Jamesport, N.Y., previously of Levittown, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

She was beloved mother to Michael (deceased), Bruce (Janet) and Dawn, and loving Gamma to her grandchildren, Kristin, Jennifer Harjus (Matt) and Jason, and great-grandson, Jackson. She is also survived by her niece, Dianne. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Evelyn Penix, and siblings, Cynthia and Kathryn.

Born in Detroit, Mich., on July 22, 1930, she grew up in Flat Rock, Mich., received her BFA at Loyola University Art Institute of Chicago, married in 1951 and moved to Levittown in 1954.

As a single mother, she triumphed in raising her three children and finding a meaningful career in operations management, ultimately working for IBM. After retirement in 1993, Jackie pursued her long-time desire to become an entrepreneur. In 1994 she opened her dream gift shop, Gallery of Accents, in Greenport, N.Y., then in 1995 moved the business to Sag Harbor, N.Y., where it remained until 2004.

As an ardent volunteer, she was a former member of the executive board of Friends of WLIW Channel 21 and Literacy Volunteers of America. In 2004 she became a devoted volunteer at Peconic Bay Medical Center. Her comforting way made a patient’s stay a little more bearable. She also loved the arts, gardening and her cat, Sweetie.

In 2004, Jackie was diagnosed with breast cancer and, through the tough times and good fight, remained cancer-free until the time of her death. She was a fierce, independent and strong woman who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In keeping with Jackie’s giving spirit, her remains will be donated to Stony Brook University Hospital in lieu of a funeral. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jackie’s name to the American Cancer Society to continue the fight against breast cancer.

This is a paid notice.