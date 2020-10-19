Marian V. Salerno of Greenport died Oct. 15, 2020, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 84.

She was born Feb. 22, 1936, in New York City to Alfred and Rose (Pugliese) Munch.

She worked as a teacher in the South Huntington School District and was a member of the Sunshine Society.

Family said she enjoyed flower arranging and playing bridge.

Ms. Salerno was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Richard Salerno, in 2016. She is survived by her son, Matthew, and her brothers, Andrew Munch of North Carolina and Dr. Richard Munch of Connecticut.

Memorial visiting hours will take place Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. A memorial Mass will follow at noon at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.