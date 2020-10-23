Saying one student has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Mattituck-Cutchogue School District notified parents Thursday night on a robo call that grades 7-12 will be remote learning only on Friday.

“I have one positive student. I was notified late today. No details from the SCDOH [Suffolk County Department of Health] yet so I’m closing as a precautionary measure,” said Superintendent Jill Gierasch.

Classes at Cutchogue East are not affected.