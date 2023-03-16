Photos: Mattituck-Cutchogue teachers take on Harlem Wizards in fundraiser basketball game

The Harlem Wizards took on a team of Mattituck-Cutchogue teachers at a fundraising game Tuesday night. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

It may have been dreary outside as a Nor’easter hit the area Tuesday, but the energy inside Mattituck High School’s gym was electric.

The Harlem Wizards, a team known for their entertaining trick shots, athletic prowess and comedy, worked their magic on a sold-out crowd as they faced a team of Mattituck-Cutchogue teachers, staff and administrators. (Final score? 71 home, 90 guest.)

PHOTOS BY JEREMY GARRETSON

The event served as a fundraiser for the Mattituck-Cutchogue Elementary PTA, which surpassed an initial goal of $10,000. According to PTA president Kerri Chituk, the organization raised $17,766 from a WizFit challenge fundraiser last month, plus another $11,000 in sponsorships from local businesses and over $9,000 in ticket and merchandise sales.

The funds will be used for various events and programs throughout the school year and also help provide outdoor play and learning spaces to enhance a new playground that will be installed at Cutchogue East Elementary this summer.

See more photos from the event by Jeremy Garretson below.