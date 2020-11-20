Longtime Greenport resident Donna Marie Biggs died Nov. 11, 2020, in Coram, where she resided. She was 58.

Ms. Biggs was born in Greenport Oct. 15, 1962, to Joseph and Patricia (Corazzini) Barszczewski and graduated from Greenport High School in 1980. She was an operating room attendant at Stony Brook University Hospital. She lived in Greenport until moving to Coram three years ago.

Family said she played in a women’s softball league and enjoyed spending time with friends and family, including recent visits with her new granddaughter.

Ms. Biggs is survived by her son, Jeffrey Biggs of Frederick, Md.; her daughters, Ashley Farmer of Tabor City, N.C., and Kristin Biggs of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; siblings Debbie Schade, Joseph Barszczewski, Sharon Langer and Joanne Barszczewski; and one granddaughter.

The family received visitors Nov. 20 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A private memorial was held and interment took place at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.