Ellen Gagen Folk of Mechanicsburg, Pa., died Oct. 31, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She was 72.

Born Jan. 2, 1948, in Greenport, she was the daughter of James and Alice (Shipuleski) Gagen.

She graduated from Southold High School and from Pace University School of Nursing. She worked as a neonatal intensive care nurse for 22 years at Harrisburg (Pa.) Hospital and worked as a private duty nurse in Florida.

Family said she enjoyed rooting for her favorite sports teams and spending time with her friends and family, especially her granddaughters.

Predeceased by her husband, John Hornock, she is survived by her daughter, Lisa Folk-Weaver of Mechanicsburg; her son, Greg Folk of Gouldsboro, Pa.; her sisters, Joan Sledjeski of Riverhead and Carol Irving of East Moriches; two granddaughters; and her stepchildren, Heather Claxton, Lindsey Hornock and Jonathan Hornock.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.