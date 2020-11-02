Felix B. Szczepanik of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, died Oct. 27, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 88.

Mr. Szczepanik was born Jan. 27, 1932, in Riverhead to John and Bertha (Supienska) Szczepanik. He worked as a heavy equipment operator with Hendrickson Bros. in Valley Stream. Family said he liked old cars and could fix “anything that was broken.”

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary (née Walsh); his children, Laurie Butkos of Riverhead, Theresa Foster of Florida, Robert Butkos of Eastport, Darryl Butkos of Remsenburg, David Butkos of Florida and Susan Williams of Rocky Point; and six grandchildren.

Cremation was private. Arrangements were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.