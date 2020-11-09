Jean Marie Stumpf of Laurel, N.Y., and Marco Island, Fla., passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home in Laurel. She was 82 years old.

Jean was married for over 60 years to Ernest Stumpf, who predeceased her in August of this year. Jean and Ernie were blessed with a loving family. Together they had three children: John Stumpf, James Stumpf (Dianne) and Michael Stumpf (Heidi). She is survived by eight grandchildren: Erik, Jessica, Alex, Connor, Holly, Christopher, Christina and Katherine. Jean is someone who cherished her time with her family and loved spending time with them.

Jean grew up in Franklin Square, N.Y., and attended Sewanhaka High School. After high school she started working at a company where she met her husband, Ernie. Ernie and Jean raised their family in Franklin Square for 40 years and spent their summers in Laurel. They eventually made Laurel their permanent home and watched their grandchildren grow up by the beach.

Jean’s happiest days were sitting on the beach with friends and family, taking in the beautiful view of Peconic Bay during the summertime and Marco Island during the winter. Jean was always smiling and was someone who could make friends wherever she went. There was never a day that went by when she didn’t have plans to golf or go out to lunch with her friends. She also enjoyed her weekly game of bridge and loved teaching her grandchildren games such as Rummikub. Jean was a kind, generous and thoughtful person; everyone who knew her loved and valued her friendship.

The family received friends and family on Nov. 8 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 9 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph Staudt officiating. Interment followed at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elmont.

