Joan Marie Beaudry, a longtime Shelter Island resident and former resident of Cutchogue and Mattituck, died Nov. 10 in Needmore, Pa. She was 88.

Ms. Beaudry was a nurse and caregiver and worked at a number of hospitals for a total of 52 years.

Predeceased by her son William, she is survived by her children Sally, David, Brian and Joseph; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.