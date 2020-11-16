Margery E. Kujawski

Lifelong Greenport resident Margery E. Kujawski died Nov. 15, 2020. She was 87.

Born Dec. 7, 1932, she was the daughter of George and Amy (Price) Moore. She married Joseph “Juney” Kujawski April 12, 1953, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. She worked in private health care.

Family said she enjoyed crocheting, gardening and bird watching.

Predeceased by her husband and three brothers and three sisters, she is survived by her children, Cathy VanSickle of Riverhead, Sherry Conklin of Landrum, S.C., Alex Kujawski of Royersford, Pa., and Norma Corwin of Greenport; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Private arrangements were handled by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.