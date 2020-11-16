Ruth W Campbell, a longtime resident of East Marion and Orient, N.Y., died Nov. 11, 2020, at Peconic Landing in Greenport, N.Y. She was 93 years old.

Ruth was born July 28, 1927, in Raleigh, N.C., to William Winthrop Wiggins and Addie Mae Foister Wiggins.

She attended Campbell College, where she was an excellent student and involved in the college community as well as being chosen as May Queen. She met her future husband, Charles Campbell, there. She married him when she was 20 and left college and worked while he completed his doctorate, proofreading and typing his thesis at night after working all day.

She raised four children and was an active member of the community. She was a Brownie Scout leader, volunteered at Oysterponds Historical Society, sang with the North Fork Chorale, was a member of the American Association of University Women, volunteered at Eastern Long Island Hospital up until a couple of years ago and was a member and volunteer at Orient Methodist Church. She wrote the local column for the Mattituck Watchman and The Suffolk Times for several years and returned to college, obtaining her master’s degree in education, and worked as a grade school teacher. She was known for her kindness to others and generosity of spirit.

She is survived by her children, Carl Campbell (Debbie Crouch-Campbell and her children, Dani Dagonese and Emily Himmelsbach), Elaine Campbell, Elizabeth Campbell (Jack McCleland) and David Campbell (Sherri Campbell); her grandchildren, Jeremy Campbell, Joy Said and Andrew Campbell; and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY 11958 or call 631-765-1811.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, followed by burial at East Marion Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.