Holmes William Hallock

Holmes William Hallock, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Greenport, N.Y. His last few days were spent in the kindness and care of his wife, children and trusted staff at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Holmes was born May 1, 1928, to Susan and Holmes Hallock in Flushing, N.Y., In 1950 he married his love, Lucy Greene, and settled in Syosset, N.Y., to raise his four children.

Holmes began serving in the U.S. Army in 1951 and reached the rank of sergeant. He was stationed in Reno, Nev. After proudly serving his country, Holmes was honorably discharged in 1953. He was a proud and loyal veteran.

Holmes attended Cooper Union’s gifted technical program in high school, which seeded his many skills. He worked as a skilled carpenter for over 30 years in the field. He supervised the installation of furniture in schools, libraries and colleges in the tri-state area. He was respected by his colleagues as a meticulous craftsman and was elected as a union shop steward. He retired in 1991. His retirement included fishing, volunteering in the Rescue Squad, reading and spending time with family.

Holmes is survived by his wife, Lucy; his three children, Gary and his wife, Dolores, Lee and her husband, Dennis Carmen, and Ken and his wife, Anne Marie; his son-in-law, Eugene Hicks; his 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren — all of whom he loved dearly. Holmes was predeceased by his daughter Liz Hicks (née Hallock).

A private service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, N.Y.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.